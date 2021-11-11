COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Medics relied on K9 training to help Franklinton woman’s puppy from an overdose.

April Spearman pounded on the door to Station 10 firehouse in Franklinton pleading for help around 11:30 pm. When Lieutenant John Wisenbarger opened the door, he saw Speakman standing there with what he thought was a child wrapped in a blanket.

When John Hagan and Mike Canter unwrapped the blanket, they were relieved to not find a child, but a puppy.

Spearman explained to the crew that her puppy “Elo” was playing in the yard and found a piece of plastic. After she took it from the young pup, she noticed “Elo’s” behavior was changing and that something was wrong.

“I brought him in and sat him on the couch with his bone, and he started acting strange. He just passed out, went totally limp,” she told the Columbus Division of Fire Facebook page.

Hagan and Canter are Tactical Emergency Medical Service medics who are also trained to help police K9s with overdose. The medics administered Narcan and oxygen through a pediatric nebulizer mask due to the size of the puppy. Elo began to respond to the treatment.

After about four minutes, Elo’s respiratory drive began to improve, and soon opened his eyes and started playing with the medics.

“I’m just so grateful that the medics didn’t hesitate when they saw that Elo was a puppy. Many people make a big distinction between animals and humans when it comes to care. John and Mike simply brought us into the truck and immediately started treating him,” said Speakman. “I appreciate what they did more than they’ll ever know.”