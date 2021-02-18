Columbus Division of Fire: Lend a hand during extreme weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Fire is reminding people to check on their neighbors during extreme weather.
To set an example, Engine 19 of CDF shoveled the walkway of a Columbus resident.
“As we continue to conquer this cold snap, we thought it would be helpful to give a refresher on winter weather safety. Winter storms can knock out heat, power, and communication services,” said Engine 19′ in a news release. “Older adults, young children, and sick individuals are typically at greater risk during this time. Knowing this, it’s important to be prepared during these low temperatures and winter storms.”
Engine 19 offered the following safety tips in extreme weather:
- Be ready in case the power goes out. Have flashlights on hand. Also, have battery-powered lighting and fresh batteries. Never use candles.
- Test all smoke alarms. Do this at least once a month. This way you will know they are working. Install carbon monoxide alarms in your home. Test the alarms.
- Never leave a car running in an attached garage. Even if the garage door is open, CO emissions can leak into the home.
- Stay aware of winter weather. Listen to the television or radio for updates.
- In the case of a power outage, never use generators indoors, in a garage, or in any confined area where CO can collect. Also refrain from using charcoal grills, camp stoves, and other similar devices indoors, including enclosed porches.
- Be ready if the heat stops working. Use extra layers of clothes and blankets to stay warm. If you use an emergency heat source, keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away.
- Plan two ways out of the home in case of an emergency. Clear driveway and front walk of ice and snow. This will provide easy access to your home.