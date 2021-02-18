Columbus Division of Fire: Lend a hand during extreme weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Fire is reminding people to check on their neighbors during extreme weather.

To set an example, Engine 19 of CDF shoveled the walkway of a Columbus resident.

“As we continue to conquer this cold snap, we thought it would be helpful to give a refresher on winter weather safety. Winter storms can knock out heat, power, and communication services,” said Engine 19′ in a news release. “Older adults, young children, and sick individuals are typically at greater risk during this time. Knowing this, it’s important to be prepared during these low temperatures and winter storms.”

Engine 19 offered the following safety tips in extreme weather: