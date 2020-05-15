Columbus customers enjoy breakfast at restaurant patios

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been something local restaurants have been waiting for — reopening. Friday was the first day for patios to open for customers. It didn’t take long for people to come out and support their local restaurants.



“I think so far being here it’s been nice, especially in the morning since there isn’t a lot of people here,” said customer Emily Barbarita.

Katalina’s at Harrison West opened bright and early for breakfast. Customers were at every other table. Staff members wore masks and customers used disposable plates.

“I think a lot of younger people who feel they’re invincible are going to come out,” explained Kaz Kimura.

Kimura and Barbarita say they are excited to get back out and, like everyone else, are adjusting to this new normal.

“It is kind of weird to take it down and be eating but at least you’re outside so that’s a bit safer I think,” said Kimura.



North Star Cafe in the Short North had a great turnout while other patios like Brekkie Shack didn’t have much of a crowd early in the day. Laura Wolford, a customer at Katalina’s, says she will stay cautious but knows reopening is what businesses have been waiting for.

“I think it’s about time as long as we do it safely, stay six feet away and spend our money in Columbus,” explained Wolford.