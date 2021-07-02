Columbus Crew set to host first game at Lower.com Field

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew SC will make history Saturday when the club plays its first game inside Lower.com Field against New England at 5:00.

The new Arena District stadium costs $313.9 million and will seat more than 20,000 fans, including 3,356 safe-standing seats.

Columbus played its final game at Historic Crew Stadium on June 19 beating Chicago 2-0.

The Revolution are an appropriate opponent for the Crew considering Columbus’ first game at Crew Stadium in May 1999 came against New England, ending in a 2-0 win for the Crew.

But a win over New England won’t come easy as the Revolution rank first in the Eastern Conference while the Crew are dealing with injuries and a few players unavailable due to international play.

The Crew will be without forward Bradley-Wright Phillips (thigh injury), forward Kevin Molino (international play), Derrick Etienne (international play), Aidan Morris (torn ACL) and Artur (hip injury).

“We have a bunch of injuries, we have a bunch of guys that are gone currently with their national team and are going after this game, so it’s going to be extremely important that we try to win this weekend to get points and move up the table,” forward Gyasi Zardes said.

Zardes will be one of those Crew players who will be gone starting next week after he was named to the United States Men’s National Team for the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Four other Crew players are questionable for Saturday’s match: Zardes (calf injury), Pedro Santos (thigh injury), Luis Diaz (knee injury) and Josh Williams (ankle injury).

“It doesn’t matter. Nobody gives you a free pass for being injured,” head coach Caleb Porter said. ‘I think the challenge is losing so many wingers. When we’re losing three wingers, we’re losing too many guys in one position in a window it starts to become more of a problem, especially when you’re a bit thin, which we are.”