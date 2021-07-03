Columbus Crew open Lower.com Field with 2-2 tie against New England

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew opened its new stadium, Lower.com Field, with a 2-2 draw against the New England Revolution on Saturday in front of a sold out crowd of more than 20,000 fans.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – JULY 03: The Nordecke sings with the Columbus Crew after their 2-2 tie against the New England Revolution during their inaugural game at Lower.com Field on July 03, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – JULY 03: Lucas Zelarayan #10 of Columbus Crew and Henry Kessler #4 of New England Revolution fight for the ball in the second half during their game at Lower.com Field on July 03, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – JULY 03: The Columbus Crew and New England Revolution exchange words after Alexandru Matan #20 of Columbus Crew collided with goalie Matt Turner #30 of New England Revolution in an attempt to score in the second half during their game at Lower.com Field on July 03, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – JULY 03: Columbus Crew supporters cheer after a goal by the New England Revolution in the second half during their game at Lower.com Field on July 03, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – JULY 03: Gyasi Zardes #11 of Columbus Crew celebrates his goal in the first half during their game against the New England Revolution at Lower.com Field on July 03, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – JULY 03: Columbus Crew supporters in the Nordecke cheer during the inaugural game at Lower.com Field between the Columbus Crew and New England Revolution on July 03, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – JULY 03: A general view prior to the inaugural game at Lower.com Field between the Columbus Crew and New England Revolution on July 03, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

New England scored the first two goals of the game, but Columbus finally broke through in the 39th minute when Gyasi Zardes received a pass from Harrison Afful and the forward turned to his right and fired a shot through the defense sneaking the ball just inside the post to make it 2-1.

The goal snapped Columbus’ scoreless streak of nearly 270 minutes following back-to-back shutouts.

Columbus crew even thanks to an own goal by the Revolution’s Andrew Farrell in the 69th minute when Liam Fraser hit a long ball toward Zardes but the ball hit off Farrell’s head and bounced toward the goal where goalie Matt Turner, Zardes and Farrell crashed into each other as the ball slowly rolled across the line to even the game 2-2.

Just how we drew it up pic.twitter.com/B0gUW0X7DT — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) July 3, 2021

Nordecke going ballistic after a Revolution own goal. #Crew96 and New England tied 2-2 @Nordecke pic.twitter.com/ahKQxstbS2 — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) July 3, 2021

Crew players past and present, like defender Jonathan Mensah and Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen, stuck around after the game to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

Manchester City goal keeper and former #Crew96 member Zack Steffen taking time to sign autographs and take pictures with fans after Columbus’ first game at their new stadium. pic.twitter.com/QO4azCfzZa — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) July 3, 2021

#Crew96 players still out signing for fans well after the finish. pic.twitter.com/MkYuLeDSLN — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) July 3, 2021

Columbus returns to action next Saturday when the Crew face rival FC Cincinnati for the first time at Cincinnati’s new stadium.