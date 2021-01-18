Franklin County courts close through Thursday due to possible inauguration protests

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County courts in downtown Columbus will be closed through Thursday due to possible protests in connection with the inauguration of Joe Biden.

The Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations, and Juvenile Branch will all be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The court closure applies to any in-person proceedings and services scheduled for the next two days, including, but not limited to, hearings, trials, arraignments, protection orders, grand jury, and probation and assignment office services. The Courthouse on 345 South High Street will not be open to the public.

Any court and probation virtual operations will be held as scheduled.

Anyone with questions can contact the County Clerk’s office at 614-525-4410.

In addition, the county’s Legal Divisons’ offices and Auto Title locations in Columbus will be closed.

Anyone with any questions can contact FranklinCountyClerk@FranklinCountyOhio.gov.