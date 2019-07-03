Columbus couple gets engaged on The Today Show

NEW YORK CITY (WCMH) — A trip to the plaza of The Today Show took on a special meaning for a Columbus couple Wednesday morning.

Tyler Dias and his girlfriend Tasha Yarris stood among the crowd during the 8:30 a.m. break of the show holding a sign that read, “Two Buckeyes in the Big Apple. Will you take a selfie with us?”

Host Carson Daly singled out the couple and complied with their selfie request. Daly brought the pair onto the plaza and readied the phone to take the selfie, causing the distraction the other hosts needed to put Dias’ plan into action.

After complimenting the couple on their sign, Daly said to Yarris, “We think here at The Today Show we have a sign for you that may be more important, so what I want you to do is look over here.” Daly then directed Yarris’ attention to his cohosts.

The co-hosts then turned over four placards with one word each that read, “Will you marry Tyler?”

The camera then cuts back to the couple, with Dias on one knee presenting an engagement ring to Yarris with a surprise engagement.

After a hug and quick kiss, Yarris said yes.

When asked what the couple planned on doing next, Yarris answered, “Go eat breakfast.”

As a present to the couple, the show gave them dinner and drinks at the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center and tickets to “The Lion King” on Broadway.

The couple plans to spend a few more days in New York before heading back to Ohio.