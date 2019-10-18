Columbus couple charged with luring victims into human trafficking and prostitution

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A couple have been indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury on charges they lured victims into human trafficking and prostitution.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, Kevin Kishaun Martin, 46, and his girlfriend Lyndzy Michelle Donovan, 35, were indicted on two counts of Trafficking in Persons, two counts of Compelling Prostitution, three counts of Promoting Prostitution, one count of Kidnapping, one count of Felonious Assault, and Kevin Martin for drug and gun charges, for a total of 12 counts in connection to on-going abusive relationships involving three adult female victims.

Court documents allege that Martin and Donovan would prey upon females on the street promising them a better life, lure them into their home or a hotel where they provided the females with drugs, and then demanded that they work the streets to pay back their debt.

Some of the victims were assaulted if they did not comply with the demands of the couple, according to court documents.

“This couple recruited and exploited vulnerable women on the streets to work for them as prostitutes in order to personally benefit financially,” stated O’Brien.

The incidents happened at the couple’s home located in the 2500 block of Azelda Street in North Linden, as well as hotels throughout Central Ohio between the time span of October 2018 to August 2019.

Arraignment for both defendants is set for next Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 at 1:30pm.