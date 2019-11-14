Columbus community development plan seeks to create vibrant ‘downtown’ Linden area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In 2007, when the Four Corners redevelopment at 11th and Cleveland Avenue was created, there was the promise that it would spur additional redevelopment in the area.

That didn’t happen.

Now the focus is at the intersection of Cleveland and Myrtle avenues.

“The energy feels different this time around,” said Nick Bankston, the city’s project manager for neighborhood transformation strategies. “Also, we have a strategic plan that was a vision set by the community and with the community.”

The vision is for, among other things, a vibrant “downtown” Linden.

Columbus Next Generation Corporation, the city’s non-profit development arm, has been buying up properties at Cleveland and Myrtle.

Next Gen has acquired enough properties on the southeast corner of the intersection to solicit proposals from developers for an affordable senior housing development along with some new retail.

Adam Troy, director of the Community of Caring Development Foundation at New Salem Church, is a believer.

“That move at Myrtle and Cleveland absolutely is a catalytic first step to making sure that other things come down the pike with respect to the Cleveland Avenue corridor,” troy said.

Shawna Williams lives next to the site to be developed and says she has been getting some unsolicited interest in her house from potential buyers.

That makes her a bit nervous.

“Do I feel that I might get pushed out of the property? Yes, just because they’re trying to develop something that they want to happen,” Williams said.

Two business owners near the intersection said they would welcome any investment in revitalizing the Cleveland Avenue corridor but they’re skeptical whether anything will actually happen.

They’ve heard about plans for improvement in the past as well.

Troy said such doubt is expected.

“I think the community has a healthy optimism and skepticism about where we are in the evolution of Linden and you need that in terms of making sure there’s a balanced approach,” Troy said.