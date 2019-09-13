Columbus Clippers sweep Durham Bulls in International League Championship

DURHAM, N.C. (WCMH) — For the first time since 2015, the Columbus Clippers are celebrating an International League Championship.

The Clippers defeated the Durham Bulls 6-2 Thursday night in Durham to complete a 3-game sweep of the IL Governors Cup final series. Durham had won the prior two Governors Cup titles. This is the 11th Governors Cup title in Clippers history, the most won by any IL franchise.

Columbus will now head to the AAA National Championship Game Tuesday in Memphis where they will face the eventual champion of the Pacific Coast League. It’s a one-game championship, which the Clippers have won twice before. Columbus won back-to-back National Titles in 2010 and 2011 and played for the title in 2015.