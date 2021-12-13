COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All this week, Columbus City Schools will be vaccinating kids between the ages of 5-11 to help keep COVID-19 cases down.

Columbus City Schools medical consultant Dr. Sara Bode said Monday that more than 2,000 consent forms from parents have been turned in, giving their schools permission to vaccinate their kids.

In all 80 of the district’s locations, medical personnel will be available to vaccinate those who are eligible.

“Once we’re all set up, students come down in groups of 10 and it’s very quick. We watch them for 15 minutes and then they’re back to class,” Bode said.

She hopes other parents will consider getting their kids vaccinated, too, and take advantage of this opportunity.

This week’s clinics are for the first dose of the two-dose vaccine, with the second round of clinics scheduled for the week of Jan. 3.

Other COVID-19 mitigating measures such as mask-wearing, hand washing, and social distancing will continue to be highly encouraged in each school.

“It’s been amazing,” Bode said of the turnout on the first day. “We’ve gotten really good responses from every single school. Families are really interested in this as an opportunity.”

While the parents are not allowed to accompany the children when they get the shot, Bode said overall, the students have reacted well.