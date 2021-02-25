Columbus City Schools set to reopen for hybrid classes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools has announced that it will reopen its classrooms for hybrid learning in the next few weeks.

According to a statement, students will return in phases:

March 15 – Cohort A students in grades 6, 11, and 12 will transition to blended learning

March 18 – Cohort B students in grades 6, 11, and 12 transition

March 22 – Cohort A students in grades 7, 8, 9 and 10 transition

March 25 – Cohort B students in grades 7, 8, 9 and 10 transition

Middle and high school students have been learning remotely since the fall. CCS says transportation has been the biggest challenge in getting all students back in the classroom while adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.

According to CCS Superintendent/CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon, the district is using CARES Act funding to partner with COTA to provide 9th through 12th-grade students with passes to access transit services

“At no cost to the students, these passes are supplemental and do not replace the yellow-bus transportation services we offer,” Dixon said.

The Board of Education will consider legislation to approve the COTA partnership at its business meeting on Tuesday, March 2.

This month, the district says it successfully transitioned Pre-K through 5, students with complex needs, and Career and Technical Education students to blended learning.

“As we near the first anniversary of the onset of the COVID pandemic and the statewide closure of schools, we also find ourselves at a critical point in the year,” said Dixon. “Every day counts for our students, and getting them back in our classrooms is important for their academic and social-emotional development — this is especially important for our seniors who are working towards graduation in the coming months,” Dixon said.

Dr. Dixon plans to continue to participate in weekly Virtual Family Engagement Super Sessions held on Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. to answer families’ questions or concerns.

The Blended Learning Hub on the CCS website has more information on the health and safety protocols being observed.