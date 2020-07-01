Columbus City Schools reopening plan has some parents concerned

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Some parents with kids in Columbus City Schools say it will be a challenge to redo their entire schedules to accommodate for their child’s education.

All high school students will learn completely remotely. But parents with kids in elementary school are trying to wrap their minds around letting their kids enter back into school. Melissa Thobe has two kids in Columbus City Schools entering the 2nd and 4th grades.



“As a parent, you know I want to keep my kids safe,” Thobe said. “My reaction is to keep them at home all the time. Me and my husband work outside of the home, so it’s really challenging.”



Thobe said while their jobs give them flexibility, she understands some of the CCS recommendations will put a strain on working families and single parents.

“The parents who have to leave the house to go to work and don’t have the flexibility in their job, I just don’t know how they are going to make that work,” she said.

Tricia Porostosky also has kids in CCS and is concerned with the health of older elementary school teachers. The district recommends blended school weeks for kids grade Pre-K through 8th, which could potentially expose them to COVID-19 while in school.

“How are they able to still get some social interaction but also protect their main caregiver because then who’s next?” asked Porostosky.



Columbus City Schools Superintendent and CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon said they are looking into all issues and criticisms because these recommendations are not final.

“It is not ideal, again we’re in a global pandemic,” Dr. Dixon said.



On top of being prepared for a different learning style for students, the district also has to figure out how to bus them while practicing social distancing. Dr. Dixon says this could mean earlier wake-up calls for students on days they have to go to school

“Students will be transported and riding the school bus for a longer period of time,” Dr. Dixon said. “That is a challenge.”



Columbus City Schools has created a parent academy to help walk parents through the changes.



Dr. Dixon said the announcement from Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday will also help give them additional guidelines, which will help them form a better, clearer plan moving forward.