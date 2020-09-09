Columbus City Schools launches “Fuel Up” food distribution program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Even though classes are starting fully online, Columbus City Schools is still making sure students are fed.

The district launched their “Fuel Up” program Tuesday serving children a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch.

At more than 40 locations, parents and their children pulled in and boxes of food came out.

The program consists of five breakfasts and five lunches to be distributed every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 44 different locations across the city.

The 44 sites are nearly triple the locations from the 15 the district established at the end of last school year and kept up through the summer.

“We expanded our footprint to make sure we reached all of our students in all of our different communities,” said said Joe Brown, CCS director of food services. “We have over 40,000 boxes available just this week alone. It’s our first week, so we’ll have to see how many we distribute but we’re excited about the opportunity and we think we’re going to distribute a lot of food to a lot of families that need it.”

The meals aren’t just for CCS students. Any child under the age of 18 in the city can come and pick up a box each Wednesday.

CCS Superintendent and CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon says meals are just as important to provide as education.

“We know that students have to have a nutritious breakfast and meal before learning can even occur,” Dr. Dixon said. “We want our students to connect and connect with their teachers and their curriculum but they have to be fueled up. You look at the disparities that many students and families face, especially in our district, we wanted to make sure food is not one of them and if we as a school district could provide a way that they would continuously get meals, we were going to do it. So, our team has stepped up and made it happen.”

Dr. Dixon says while the pandemic has presented challenges, she’s excited about starting another year with the district and its students.

“I had internet issues too. Just challenges of logging in, not having the right passwords and it was so frustrating . . . because if I’m having challenges, then I can’t imagine our students and parents having challenges just logging in,” Dixon said. “We’re in this together. This is day two and it’s a new learning adventure for all of us. Just don’t forget: There’s a global pandemic that’s happening. We’ve never been in this space before. I’m asking for patience and grace as I’m sure families are too.”

For more information on the CCS Fuel Up program, including a map of food distribution sites, click here.