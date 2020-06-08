Columbus City Schools issue statement regarding relationship with Columbus Police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools has issued a statement ahead of a planned protest at 6:00 Monday in front of the house of CCS Board President Jennifer Adair. The group gathering for the demonstration is calling for CCS to end its contract with the Columbus Police Department.

The group of demonstrators are making three demands:

Adair and CCS Superintendent/CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon released this statement regarding the protest and the demands being made:

We support the continued peaceful protests across the country and here in Columbus. It is encouraging to see the continued call for reform, including those we are receiving from students, parents, and community activists. Columbus City Schools stands with you in the fight to overcome systemic racism.

We acknowledge the emails from students, parents, and community activists requesting that we dissolve the District’s relationship with the Columbus Police Department and remove School Resource Officers from our buildings. We hear you, and we are listening. We agree it’s an appropriate issue for discussion. We are committed to working tirelessly for change in our schools and in our community.

As we speak, the Reopening Task Force appointed by the superintendent is working to develop a plan to reopen our schools for the 2020-21 school year. The priority of all aspects of the Reopening Plan will be the safety of the 50,000 students in our district.

The District’s contract with the City of Columbus for the provision of School Resource Officers in our school buildings is open for renewal. As we discuss and review the safety needs as a school district, we will have an open and honest dialogue with the Columbus Police Department leadership regarding our expectations for School Resource Officers in our buildings. In that dialogue, we will represent the concerns expressed to us by parents, students, staff, and the community.

As indicated in the joint statement by the Columbus Board of Education, Superintendent, Treasurer, and Internal Auditor released on May 30, we remain committed to being forward-thinking and proactive in addressing the inequities and disparities that persist within our schools and our community.

We know that we have 50,000 students and their families counting on us to make thoughtful and meaningful decisions on their behalf, including the best way to achieve a safe and nurturing environment for all students. We will take this time to listen to every voice and every concern as we determine the best path forward to ensure the safety and well-being of all students in Columbus City Schools.”

Jennifer Adair and Dr. Talisa Dixon, Columbus City Schools