Columbus City Schools holds virtual town hall to address concerns for the class of 2020

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Seniors across the state are not having the last semester of high school they hoped for. COVID-19 is forcing schools to celebrate spring traditions in ways they’ve never done before.

Seniors in the state’s biggest school district, Columbus City Schools, now have a better idea of what the rest of their school year will look like after school leaders held a virtual town hall online with the class of 2020.

Throughout the virtual town hall, people were asking about graduation. School leaders say while they’re still planning, it’s highly likely graduations in Columbus will be virtual especially with that recommendation given by the Ohio Department of Education.

“We are sad the culminating event will not look and feel as for many of us who have graduated from high school at that event but it is important we keep safety first,” said Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon.

Graduation requirements, grades and getting ready for college while the country deals with a pandemic were also talked about. So was another big spring tradition — prom. The district is encouraging all schools to consider organizing virtual proms.

“At this time, based on all the info we have, we believe this is the safest way to approach prom and adhere to all of the guidance we’ve been given,” said Dr. Angela Chapman, chief transformation & leadership officer.

An exact date for the likely virtual graduation has not been released. Dr. Dixon says they hope to have a timeline soon.