Columbus City Schools giving students Chromebooks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus City Schools is stepping up by giving Chromebooks to students. Not every child has a computer at home, which is vital for them to do their assignments. The district handed out Chromebooks to students at Dominion Middle School and several of its schools between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Christina Jarvis picked up one for her two kids.

“It’s actually going to help out a lot” Jarvis said. She added the computer will help her kids get through challenging projects and make it easier for her and other parents.

Steven Browne, the assistant principal at Dominion Middle School, said this will better the communication between kids, parents and teachers. 

“A lot of that responsibility is going to be on the parents,” Browne said. “But we have teachers online so they [parents] can reach out to the teachers for the additional support as well.”

