COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus City City Hall will be lit in amber in honor of lives lost to COVID. The announcement was made on Tuesday evening.

City Hall will be lit in amber tonight to honor the more than 400,000 Americans who have died as a result of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/SQu6lxtSBl — Columbus Council (@ColumbusCouncil) January 19, 2021

More than 400,000 American lives were lost to COVID-19 and the vigil is meant to honor them, according to the Columbus City Council.

