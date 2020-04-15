Columbus City Attorney calls for crackdown on continued partying in University District

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s stay-at-home order started nearly a month ago and for weeks, people have been told to practice social distancing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Many in Columbus have heeded that order, but some have not. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, the Columbus Police Department responded to 11 complaints in the University District regarding mass gatherings and parties from March 18 – April 1.

“We have received complaints from the community, from neighbors who are experiencing and living next to these party houses,” said Klein. “They’re concerned. They’re concerned enough that they’re calling the police and calling the city.”

Klein is calling on the police, not to file a complaint but to ask them to step up enforcement and back off on educating the public.

“There are a certain number of individuals who just don’t care, and they’re acting like it’s 10 a.m. before a noon kickoff for an Ohio State game and that’s just unacceptable,” said Klein. “We all have to work together here. No one wants to issue citations, but you have to listen and do your part in order for us to flatten the curve and get through this together as a community.”

The citations are for a second degree misdemeanor and carry up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine.

“Some folks just simply have not heeded those warnings and its left us with no other choice but to cite,” said Klein. “We are issuing criminal citations that when the courthouse opens back up for this, you’re gonna have to answer for why you weren’t taking things seriously while everyone else is.”

Young adults living in the University District say they have heard of and even seen parties happening during the stay-at-home order. For the most part, they agree the time has come to issue citations, but they do express concern about the punishment.

“I think that the stakes are just really high,” said Paul Choe. “I think it’s good that there’s recognition at a level of governance to just say, ‘Hey, you’re not just putting your friends at risk, but you’re putting people who they’re going to be exposed to at risk.”

Choe was walking with Alaina Sutherland.

“I think that there should be consequences if people are breaking the law,” said Sutherland.

She also expressed some concern that six or seven people living together could be misjudged as a mass gathering or party.

Jawad Abid and Chandi Mohandi are roommates and were outside getting some fresh air when they weighed in on the subject.

“I think by and large it’s a good measure because maybe some people don’t understand the gravity of the situation,” said Abid.

He also says it certainly beats the alternative that some countries have gone to like his native India where police have been given carte blanche to address violations.

His roommate agrees, something must be done about the mass gatherings and parties, but the penalty has him holding back his full support.

“I think the punishment sounds a bit harsh to me,” said Mohandi. “That’s why I feel it’s a bit mixed.”

As for who can be given the citation, Klein says if you are at the party, you can get it.

“That is everyone from the person whose premises it is,” said Klein. “The renter for example, or the owner if the owner is there all the way down to every participant.”

The Columbus Division of Police released this statement today:

“Chief Quinlan shares the same goal as City Attorney Klein and his office of working together to deal with large gatherings. Officers will exercise discretion when deciding if and when to file charges against an individual when probable cause exists that a violation of law is occurring. The ultimate goal is finding a balance that best protects our community from anyone that might act in a way that violates the order causing potential health risks to themselves or others.”