Columbus City Attorney at forefront of addressing domestic violence rise during COVID-19 crisis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Domestic violence numbers have risen since Gov. Mike DeWine issued Ohio’s stay-at-home order exactly one month ago.

There have been 297 domestic violence arrests in Columbus alone, and across the nation, visits to domestic violence websites are up.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein participated in a virtual seminar with international business leaders to discuss how they can empower employees who may be experiencing domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic.



“The surge we’re seeing in domestic violence isn’t a problem unique to our community. It’s a worldwide consequence of this pandemic,” said Klein. “I applaud the global leaders who came together today out of deep concern for the health and safety of their employees. It’s my hope that by empowering domestic violence victims across the globe, we can remind them that there is help and hope still available.”



United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres recently released a statement calling for measures to address a “horrifying global surge” of domestic violence.

Hosted by the global business consultants at Fontheim International, the panel featured Klein, Cindy Dyer and Jenny Smith, vice presidents at the women’s non-governmental organiztion founded by Hillary Clinton and Madeleine Albright, Vital Voices Global Partnership and Emily Crain, director at Fontheim and an expert on countering gender-based violence.

The speakers discussed how business leaders can protect women and connect their employees to community resources, including shelters, counseling and more.



Klein highlighted his work on the front lines protecting victims of domestic violence, including his office’s ongoing advocacy and the new text message service he implemented to connect victims and their families to resources while quarantined with their abusers. Columbus residents can be connected to victim advocates by texting 614-653-8075.