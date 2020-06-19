Columbus celebrates Juneteenth with meaning

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Juneteenth, is a day to celebrate the end of slavery here in the United States of America. On June 19 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, the final slaves in Texas were told they were free.

Around the nation there were several event celebrations and recognizing this day including here in Columbus. A Juneteenth rally and protest for teens right outside of the Ohio Statehouse.

Teens were urged to express their feelings about what is happening in their communities, and social activists took time teach them how to make a positive difference in their community.

“We have joined together to spread how the youth feel about what’s going on,” said Shanina Jones with Youth on Fire. “They wanted to speak out because if we don’t put a stop to it now then this hits their

Their focus was on the importance of voting and what their rights are.

“Black Lives Matter the youth protest, all ties in to the Juneteenth,” said Joshua Williams an organizer with Millennium Movement.

The education and celebration did not stop there. The Juneteenth Celebration, here at the King Arts Complex, brought people of all backgrounds together. On the surface you can hear music, see performances, and artwork, but as you walked around you heard the conversations.

“I came here to support my friends and also you today is a very important day,” said Benjamin McKinley of Columbus.

Conversations and support Chantelle Taylor, Benjamin, and Cori Hart say are needed now more than ever.

“Where we work we’ve been having a lot of conversations about everything, and yesterday somebody asked me what does Juneteenth even mean,” said Taylor.

On Juneteenth in 2020, it is about celebrating the end to slavery here in American, but also many say we need to talk about the people in Black community who are still fighting for equal treatment.

“It made me happy just to come out and see people celebrate history and the history that’s not only taught in the history books but history that we grew up on,” said Hart.