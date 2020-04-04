Columbus businesses rally together to provide for those in need during COVID-19 crisis

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five local businesses combined forces to create the, “We’re All In This Together” campaign and set a goal to raise enough money to make 20,000 meals.

The group consists of Hot Chicken Takevoer, Homage, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Pelotonia and Roosevelt Coffee Roasters

After a week, the group had raised $155,409, which is $30,409 more than their initial goal.

“That kind of community spirit of checking in with each other was really kind of the impetus of all those early talks,” explained Joe DeLoss, the owner of “Hot Chicken Takeover.”

It started out as a few simple text messages between creative Columbus entrepreneurs.

“The Columbus entrepreneur and founder community is very small,” said Jeni Britton Bauer, the founder of Jeni’s Ice Cream. “That’s when Joe reached out to us and said, ‘Do you want to be a part of this,’ and the answer for us is always of course.”

It didn’t take long for these friends and founders to realize they all felt a common need to do more.

“I think so many of us are sitting at home wherever we might be wanting to do something and be a part of something,” said Pelotonia CEO Doug Ulman. “That’s human nature: how can we be a part of something that’s bigger than ourselves?”

The group used the crowd sourcing site, Indiegogo, for their fundraising campaign. They also wanted to show appreciation to those who donated by giving back perks for different levels of contribution including t-shirts, magnets or even freebies at their businesses.

“There are a lot of at-risk people in Central Ohio right now because of COVID,” DeLoss said. “Whether that’s our hospital professionals or our displaced hospitality workers or our folks who are food insecure, there’s a need for food and comfort.”

One of the unknowns for the group was who exactly is in need right now. Each of the original entrepreneurs had different perspectives, which made logistics complicated.

“We appreciate that most people gave generously with a lot of grace knowing that there are just some unknowns here,” DeLoss said. “The reality is we are all kind of experiencing this differently and there are a lot of folks at risk.”

For DeLoss and Hot Chicken Takeover, the priority was those who are food insecure. Bauer’s concern was for the local hospitality workers who lost their jobs while Ulman wanted to take care of healthcare workers battling coronavirus on the frontlines.

“It all comes together through a situation like we’re in right now. This brings out the best in people,” Ulman said. “It hits everybody and it doesn’t matter what part of town you live in or what you do professionally. This pandemic doesn’t discriminate and the impact and economic uncertainty doesn’t discriminate either.”

In a few days, the group expanded from five businesses to 24. The mission expanded as well moving beyond giving food to giving purpose as well such as helping some restaurants fire up their kitchens again.

“The program has this great dual purpose,” explained Kevin Malhame, owner of restaurants NorthStar Café, Brassica and Third and Hollywood. “It’s going to help people that need food. That is both healthcare workers that are at hospitals you know pushing themselves doing everything they can to help support the medical community to serve patients and there are also folks in this hospitality industry that are out of work right now.”

Malhame said he feels fortunate that his ten restaurants are still doing business through carryout and delivery, but he knows many restaurateurs in Columbus aren’t as fortunate. Those businesses having to lock their doors also has a trickle-down effect.

“Once you are spending that money in the restaurant, you’re not only paying employees. You’re paying food producers and distributors,” Malhame said. “Some of the money is going to be used to pay those teams to produce food for healthcare workers and other folks in need, which is a really great complimentary program.”

Making sure food gets to the healthcare workers in a timely, proper fashion is where Ulman and his group at Pelotonia step in.

“Our team is working very closely with our partners at the medical center at Ohio State, at The James, to identify the best way to deliver meals,” he explained. “We at Pelotonia feel like while our mission is cancer research, we’re actually about community building. Everything we do is about bringing people together to do something that none of us could do on our own, and I think that is what has defined this campaign and what will define the next weeks or months as we move forward together.”

Fundraising for this project is finished, but that doesn’t mean this group is done with giving. Right now, they are working to distribute the 20,000 meals from this campaign and then look toward the next initiative.

“If that need exists, Columbus will keep rising up to it,” DeLoss said. “We will do all we can to keep honoring that demand and the need that exists in our community.”