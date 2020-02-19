Breaking News
YMCA selling 56-acre park near Rickenbacker

Columbus Business First

by: Columbus Business First

Posted: / Updated:

LOCKBOURNE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The YMCA of Central Ohio is looking to sell its 56-acre Hoover YMCA Park for $1.5 million. The property sits at the corner of Rohr and Bixby roads in Lockbourne, about 2 miles northwest of Rickenbacker International Airport.

The YMCA says the land doesn’t yet have a buyer but that the park doesn’t mesh with its future investment plans.

“The YMCA of Central Ohio decided to divest of Hoover Park due to declining revenue and usage,” said spokeswoman Brandi Braun. “We made the decision to invest in programs, facilities, and areas that are aligned with our core mission and meeting the needs of the community.”

The park has an office building, two lodges, a welcome center and some scattered outbuildings and residences totaling about 15,000 square feet.

