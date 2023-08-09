COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — XXI Martinis wants to be the go-to answer for a very specific craving.

The Columbus-based alcohol brand has a few flavors in its portfolio, but its specialty is the espresso martini.

Nearly two years since its launch, the bottled cocktail’s blend of coffee and vodka is finding fans. Its products were distributed to three states in its first year. They’ll be in 14 in the coming weeks. That number could climb to 40 next year.

That’s in addition to international opportunities that could put the brand in eight countries next year as well.

