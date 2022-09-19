BLACKLICK, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A growing logistics firm is embarking on an approximately $20 million project to expand and consolidate its Columbus operations in one large campus.

Xtreme Express recently began the first of a multi-phase effort to grow its footprint while bringing all its local facilities together in the same place. The company partnered with Elter Building Systems and Alterra Real Estate Advisors — two other Central Ohio businesses — on the project.

The first two phases will be additions to the company’s existing home at 6611 Broughton Ave. in Blacklick, while the third phase will involve ground-up construction of a separate building on land Xtreme Express is acquiring next to its current facility. Phase one is an 80,000-square-foot warehouse and office extension to the east, and phase two is a 46,000-square-foot warehouse addition to the south.

