WHITEHALL, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An Ohio-based credit union purchased a Whitehall property for nearly $1.2 million, according to the Franklin County Auditor.

Wright-Patt Credit Union, which is headquartered in the Dayton-area suburb of Beavercreek, acquired a roughly 1.6-acre site at the intersection of South Hamilton Road and East Broad Street. The parcel is located within Norton Crossing, a $50 million mixed-use development with residential, office, retail and restaurants. The vacant site is described in property records as the Offices at Norton Crossing.

It’s unclear if Wright-Patt plans to open a new branch at Norton Crossing. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

