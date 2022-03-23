COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Higher prices and new acquisitions helped Worthington Industries Inc. nearly double its third-quarter sales.

The Columbus-based manufacturer reported sales of $1.4 billion in the period, an 82% increase over its third-quarter 2021 result of $759.1 million.

The uptick was driven by higher selling prices across all of its businesses, plus added sales from the acquisitions of Tempel Steel Co. and Shiloh Industries’ U.S. BlankLight business, which closed in the past year.

Worthington (NYSE: WOR) earned $56.3 million, or $1.11 a share, for the quarter, compared with $67.6 million, or $1.27 a share in third quarter 2021.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.