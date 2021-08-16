Worthington bakery is closing this weekend

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Sassafras Bakery is closing its Worthington store.

Owner A.J. Perry Monday announced on Facebook that this past weekend was her last for regular hours at the 657 High Street store.

The bakery will open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to sell the remaining stock of cookies and take-and-bake scones on a first-come, first-serve basis. She’ll also sell dishes and décor.

“Your support (especially over these exceptionally challenging last 18 months) has meant absolutely everything,” she wrote. “Our sales are on track to celebrate our best year ever and we have you to thank for that.”

She promises a new evolution for the bakery, but has not yet shared what that will be. Perry encouraged fans to keep tabs on the business via Facebook.

She started the business 14 years ago after being laid off from another job. Within two weeks, Perry said she was out at a farmers’ market selling pastries she baked in her home kitchen.

“Over the next six years, I worked tirelessly to hone menu offerings and build a loyal customer base,” she wrote. “Most farmers market Saturdays, the table was cleared in a few hours and late-comers were left with the assumption that I sold dishes, not pastries.

“It was the most thrilling and uncertain thing I had ever done.”

Columbus Business First has not yet been able to speak with Perry about her decision and what might come next.

The Worthington space opened eight years ago and she expanded the menu to include sweet and savory pastries, sandwiches, salads, soups and beverages.

Sassafras also wholesaled to local retailers and restaurants as well.

Perry’s bakery is the latest development in a segment that’s been busy with comings, goings and expansions in the past year.

Clintonville’s Pattycake Bakery recently relocated to a new, larger space, but it is replacing Flowers & Bread bakery and cafe.

Dough Mama closed its South High Street bakery near German Village, but will be replaced by the Chocolate Café, which is moving much of its production work to that site. J’s Sweet Treats added a shop inside Polaris Fashion Place in addition to its

Parsons Avenue space. Fourteen Twenty Nine will open its first brick-and-mortar inside the East Market. Freedom a la Cart opened its first physical space in April. Bake Me Happy added its second area location at North Market Bridge Park in Dublin late last year.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.