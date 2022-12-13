WORTHINGTON, Ohio (CBF) — The $140 million transformation of a Worthington mall has secured final approval from the city, but an anchor tenant is needed for the project to move forward.

The Worthington Architectural Review Board and Municipal Planning Commission voted to approve two items related to the High North project at its most recent meeting, setting the stage for the Shops at Worthington Place redevelopment to forge ahead. The approvals were for the northern office component of the mixed-use development, which is a main focal point of the project.

The city previously approved the southern office building, and with the north office receiving the OK, the project now has all necessary approvals in place, according to Worthington Economic Development Director David McCorkle. Zoning, architecture, incentives and other items were among the components of the project the city authorized at previous meetings.

