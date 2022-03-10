(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Mark Wood told the Victorian Village Commission the firm wants to build “something special” at 21 W. Hubbard Ave., where it plans a 12-story mixed-use building.

“Our goal is to make this the most elegant building,” Wood told the commission Wednesday night. “This is a unique location in the district that can accommodate this kind of scale.”

The site is today home to a single-story building that sits behind the two-story High Street building that houses Hubbard Grille, Wine on High, and other retail tenants. The new building would rise behind the Hubbard Grille building.

Wood said the existing retail tenant, Columbus Eye Works, wouldn’t be able to stay at that location, but the developer has talked with the tenant about moving to its Parkside on Pearl project, expected to break ground this spring.

The new building would include two ground-floor retail spaces: one would be 2,100 square feet and the other 2,600 square feet. There will be two floors of parking and one floor of about 10,000 square feet of office space, according to plans submitted to the Victorian Village Commission.

On top of that would sit eight stories of apartments, with units ranging from about 1,100 square feet to 1,600 feet. Corner units would have glass balconies. At the commission meeting, the developer said there would be between 36 and 48 units.

Plans show a rooftop pool and clubhouse area on the top floor. There would also be a fitness center on that level.

Commissioners had some concerns about how the new building would impact parking and traffic, but were overall receptive to the project.

The building would be across Wall Street from Wood Cos.’ luxury apartment building Hubbard Park Place. The firm also recently developed space at 36 Lincoln St. as part of its Lincoln-Pearl project and is working on a remodel of 700 N. High St.

The Columbus Architectural Studio is the architect for the Hubbard Avenue project.