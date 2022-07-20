COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Wood Cos.’ long-planned Parkside on Pearl project is now underway.

Construction on the seven-story, 30-unit mixed-use building will take about two years, said Tyler Puhl, Wood’s senior vice president of development.

The developer initially proposed the project in 2014, with Schiff Capital Group on board as a partner and the entire building slated to be residential. They proposed another larger version of the project in 2018, but that version never got off the ground either.

In 2020, Wood Cos., working with Columbus Architectural Studio, returned with a new mixed-use proposal. That version was approved and foundation work has begun at 39 E. Hubbard Ave., adjacent to Italian Village Park. Schiff Capital is no longer involved.

