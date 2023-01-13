COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Columbus’ new dining and drinking establishments plans to add more space.

Wolf’s Ridge Brewing wants to expand the outdoor patio at its Understory venue in Old North Columbus to better meet demand in the coming year.

“The patio was one area we didn’t really touch last year,” said Wolf’s Ridge co-owner Bob Szuter. “It did really well for us, but I think there are ways we can improve the design.”

Wolf’s Ridge had a staged rollout for its new addition, which is part of the Kelley Cos.’ Open Air project.

Understory’s event space on the third floor opened in late 2021. The lounge, which is on the ground floor, opened in January 2022. The Commons dining space and patio, which is on the lower level, opened in the spring.

