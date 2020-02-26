With new investor behind him, here’s what Condado’s CEO has planned

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A capital infusion will help Condado Tacos grow nationwide, but don’t expect a sudden leap to far-flung markets.

“We’ll grow smart,” CEO Joe Kahn said. “We’re not going to do anything that disrupts what we’re already doing well.”

The Columbus-based company announced on Monday that it has received an undisclosed investment from New York-based Beekman Group. Kahn declined to share the investment amount or the stake that the firm acquired in the business. Condado, which first opened in the Short North in 2014, has grown to 15 restaurants in six cities across four states.

The annual growth goal going forward is between six and eight new restaurants annually, which is right in line with Condado’s current rate.

