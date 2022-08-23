Wild Ginger is now open at Polaris. It is the third restaurant for that locally owned brand.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Polaris has a new option for sushi and other Asian cuisine.

Wild Ginger Asian Fusion is now open at 8591 Sancus Blvd. It’s the third Wild Ginger in Central Ohio for owner Justin Ye, who has owned multiple restaurants around the region under a few different names for more than a decade.

His focus these days is on his trio of Wild Gingers, which offer a broad menu of sushi, soups, noodle bowls and entrees that span Asian cuisines like Thai curry, Japanese eggplant and an assortment of Chinese dishes.

