COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The project to renovate the historic Port Columbus terminal and control tower and turn it into the Ohio Air and Space Hall of Fame still needs about $1 million in order for construction to start.

The 1929 Art Deco facility on airport property is set to be become the future site of a museum and learning center that will include an observation deck, event space and host education programming to enhance workforce development in the aerospace sector.

Ron Kaplan, who serves as executive director of the Ohio Air & Space Hall of Fame, said the $4 million project still needs about $1 million to start the first phase of construction.

The construction timetable, he said, has shifted to early 2023.

