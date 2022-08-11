COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson says Central Ohio has the opportunity to grow the local semiconductor industry beyond Intel’s $20 billion investment in New Albany.

That’s her impression after being at the White House earlier this week to watch as President Joe Biden sign into law the $53 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which Intel has said is pivotal to expanding its presence in Central Ohio.

Johnson told Columbus Business First that corporations with interest in expanding semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. were at the White House in full force.

