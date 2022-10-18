COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Not bad for the first full year on the job: Ohio State University’s new chief investment officer’s bonus based on outsized returns meant he earned more than President Kristina Johnson for 2021.

Vishnu “Vish” Srinivasan, who started in mid-2020, earned a $656,000 bonus on top of $750,000 salary for a total of $1.41 million.

Johnson, in her first full calendar year leading OSU, was close behind at $1.26 million, including a base salary of $910,227.

The two lead the roster of the university’s highest-paid administrators as of Dec. 31, 2021, according to our analysis of the school’s salary and earnings data. We exclude athletics and the Wexner Medical Center, which is analyzed separately with other Columbus hospital systems.

