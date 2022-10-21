Huntington Bancshares Inc. is based at the Huntington Center, 41 S. High St. in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — After another quarter of record profits, Huntington National Bank on Friday raised projections for earnings the rest of the year.

The nation’s largest banks in the past week reported declining earnings year over year for the quarter ended Sept. 30. CEOs warned defaults could come if a recession is triggered by stubborn inflation, soaring interest rates and the ongoing war and political instability in Europe. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC, “This is serious stuff.”

Top executives at Huntington Bancshares Inc. (Nasdaq: HBAN) see the same economic storm clouds looming, but they sound pretty confident about the regional bank’s umbrella.

