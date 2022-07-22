A view of the Columbus skyline looking northeast, with the Main and Rich street bridges over the Scioto River in the foreground.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Columbus is well-poised to continue to attract tech firms thanks to its robust, youthful talent pipeline and affordability.

That’s according to a report from CBRE, which ranks Ohio 31st out of 50 when it comes to attractiveness for the tech industry.

But Paul Tingley, senior vice president of tenant representation for the Columbus office of CBRE, predicts Intel Corp.’s planned $20 billion investment in the area is likely to bump up the city’s ranking on future lists.

“Intel is going to bring 3,000 employees here. It really continues to put us on the map with some of the other larger firms here, that have also either scaled up, or have moved them from the coasts to establish locations,” Tingley said. “It really has been a very positive stream of information and developments. Our future really is in front of us.”

