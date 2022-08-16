COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Downtown Columbus boosters say changes such as converting downtown streets from one-way to two-way or lowering the speed limit can help improve safety, retail and the pedestrian experience.

Columbus Downtown Development Corp. President Amy Taylor said community members who’ve provided feedback for the new downtown strategic plan are particularly focused on transit. Residents say they want a safe pedestrian experience, but one with more options.

“People want a more interesting path from point A to point B,'” Taylor said. “The pedestrian-level experience is all about what makes people feel safe and want to walk that journey.”

