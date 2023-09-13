WHITEHALL, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Whitehall restaurant is making it easier for fans to take their flavors home.

Flavor 91 Bistro is expanding into packaged seasonings and foods, first with its upcoming Flavor Market space in the eatery at 5186 E. Main St. and then to outside stores and possibly other restaurants.

“This is a low overhead way for us to create another revenue stream,” said co-owner Moses Hayelom.

Hayelom, his mother Freweini Abraha and sister Winta Hayelom opened Flavor 91 seven years ago. It’s gained acclaim and fans for its menu that melds American classics such as burgers, fries and wings with African spices and flavors.

“American fare with Ethiopian flair,” Moses Hayelom said.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.