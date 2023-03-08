WHITEHALL, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Whitehall and its partners have chosen a name for their $300 million development at the corner of Broad Street and Hamilton Road.

The mixed-use redevelopment of the former Woodcliff condominium complex will be called Rockwell District, officials first revealed to Columbus Business First. The name pays homage to North American Rockwell, an aviation manufacturing company that used to have a facility near the project site.

When North American Rockwell ceased local operations in the early 1990s, the company’s foundation sold a portion of its employee park to the city for $1. The 80-acre site, now called Whitehall Community Park, is being integrated into the development.

“We thought it fit really well,” Whitehall City Administrator Zach Woodruff told Business First.

