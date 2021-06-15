Where Nationwide Children’s ranks among the nation’s best pediatric hospitals

Photo by Doug Buchanan. Nationwide Children’s Hospital continues to expand beyond its main tower near downtown.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Nationwide Children’s Hospital is among the nation’s 10 best pediatric hospitals, according to the U.S. News & World Report ranking released Tuesday.

The Columbus hospital remained at No. 8 for a second year in the magazine’s honor roll for institutions with high performance rankings across multiple specialties. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center slipped one spot to No. 4. The two also ranked as the top two hospitals in the Midwest region.

Boston Children’s Hospital tops the list at No. 1 for the eighth straight year, and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia remained No. 2 for the third year.

Nationwide Children’s was seventh overall nationwide in the 2019 list.

Here’s how the Columbus hospital ranked this year in these specialties:

No. 6 in neurology and neurosurgery.

No. 7 in pulmonology and lung surgery.

No. 8 in cancer.

No. 9 in orthopedics.

No. 9 in kidney care.

No. 11 in medical and surgical care for the digestive tract.

No. 11 in diabetes and other hormonal conditions.

No. 11 in urology.

No. 34 in cardiology and heart surgery.

No. 43 in neonatology, which includes fetal medicine and care for medically fragile newborns.

Two specialties where Children’s is gaining nationwide attention are not among those ranked: Genetically tailored medicine including gene therapy and behavioral health.

The yearly rankings are intended to help families of children with complex and rare conditions find the best medical care, according to U.S. News.

The magazine ranks the top 50 hospitals in each of 10 specialties and tallies the finishes for the regional results and national top 10. U.S. News conducts a proprietary survey of 193 pediatric hospitals, and supplements that with data from sources including the National Cancer Institute and reputation scores from a separate survey of pediatricians. Measures include clinical outcomes, quality of resources such as staffing levels, safety data and care delivery such as successful infection control programs.

Research Triangle Institute International of North Carolina calculates the scores for the magazine.

