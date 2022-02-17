(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–A new Columbus film festival will finally launch this spring after a two-year delay.

Cinema Columbus Film Festival will take place April 27-May 1 and will feature a “specially curated selection of new, independent documentary, narrative and short films,” according to a news release.

CAPA is presenting the film festival along with several partners: The Drexel Theatre, Gateway Film Center, Studio 35 Cinema and Drafthouse, Wexner Center for the Arts and Film Columbus.

A full schedule and details on how to purchase tickets will be announced in the coming weeks.

The event is expected to accept film submissions in future years as it “evolve(s) into a traditional film festival format in 2023,” according to CAPA.

The 2022 event will be coordinated by filmmaker and Columbus native Molly Kreuzman, who will “connect filmmakers, venues and Central Ohio independent film fans to create an extraordinary film festival experience,” according to CAPA.

“I look forward to working with our partners and the film community to create an annual event that celebrates filmmakers and the art of filmmaking,” Kreuzman said in the release. “This will also provide an opportunity for the film lovers of Columbus and beyond to experience works that will spark curiosity, conversation, and a deeper understanding of the world through independent cinema.”

Cinema Columbus launched in 2020, but the festival was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. One of its goals, as we previously reported, is to boost Columbus’ fledgling film industry.

According to an economic impact study from Regionomics LLC, if two low-budget films were filmed in Central Ohio annually, it would have a $6.4 million economic impact in the metropolitan area, increasing household and business earnings by $3.3 million annually.

“The idea is to grow this into a regional and national festival, and over time, that will certainly bring more focus on Columbus,” CAPA CEO Chad Whittington told us in 2020.

