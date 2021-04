COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Spaghetti Warehouse is working to recover— with a refresh of its building and menu.

Company leaders said carryout and delivery from their loyal customer base kept the business going through the last year.

Space constraints aren’t a problem. Before the pandemic, the Spaghetti Warehouse could seat 800 people!

The challenge now, they say, is finding enough staff.

For more, visit Columbus Business First.