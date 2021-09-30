COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Less than three years after joining Ohio State University’s Wexner Center for the Arts, Johanna Burton is leaving to take a new assignment in Los Angeles.

Burton will leave the Wexner Center in mid-October to become executive director of the Museum of Contemporary Art, an artist-founded museum that houses about 7,000 works created after 1940.

Burton joined the Wexner Center as director in early 2019, replacing longtime leader Sherri Geldin.

The Wexner Center is now searching for a permanent executive director.

Until then, OSU has appointed Megan Cavanaugh and Kelly Stevelt as co-interim executive directors, according to spokesperson Melissa Starker.

“Kelly and Megan bring a wealth of experience, which will enable them to together manage the center during the transition period,” Starker said in a news release.

Cavanaugh currently is the chief operating officer of the center; Stevelt is the chief advancement officer.

