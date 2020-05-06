‘We’ve all put a lot of hours into this’: How Ohio’s restaurant reopening group is developing its plan

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A handful of Ohio restaurant owners and operators took on a new full-time job in the past week: helping devise the state’s restaurant reopening plan.

“It’s been off to the races since Friday,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president of government and shareholder relations for Columbus-based White Castle System Inc.

“It’s one of the more intensive projects I’ve ever been a part of,” said Collin Castore, co-owner of Columbus’ Seventh Son Brewing Co. and a member of the reopening working group. “From the Friday kickoff to this morning there have been countless e-mails, six or seven conference calls, different drafts. We’ve all put a lot of hours into this.”

The state assembled a group of restaurant owners and operators to explore how establishments in the state can reopen doors for customers.

The process started with each representative submitting recommendations, which then were debated, discussed and pulled into a more comprehensive list that will go to the decision makers.

