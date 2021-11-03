UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Frazier Financial will be the first office tenant in Crawford Hoying’s Westmont at the Lane project in Upper Arlington.

The Dublin-based financial advisory services company will occupy 6,900 square feet of office space in the $60 million development, according to a news release. There’s still 11,000 square feet of office space available.

“Westmont at the Lane is located in a key corridor of a thriving neighborhood (in) Upper Arlington,” Matthew Starr, Crawford Hoying’s executive vice president of commercial real estate and leasing, said in the release. “Bringing quality office users to the area adds vibrancy with their daily activity and helps to support retail and restaurant businesses. Frazier Financial is an ideal fit for the neighborhood, and we’re looking forward to them offering their expertise to the local community.”

The company has outgrown its Dublin office, and chose Westmont at the Lane for its new home because of the site’s central location and proximity to nearby amenities on Lane Avenue, Josh Frazier, Frazier’s CEO and chief investment officer, said in the release.

“Convenience and accessibility for clients was our number one goal,” Frazier said.

The office will sit at 1690 W. Lane Ave.

The mixed-use development has 133 for-rent apartments, eight for-sale townhomes, and a total of 32,000 square feet of office, retail, and restaurant space, according to the release. A Hammer & Nails men’s grooming shop is already open at the site and a Local Cantina restaurant is expected to open this month.

