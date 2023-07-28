WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville-based Kokosing is part of a joint venture that will lead construction of the massive Brent Spence Bridge project connecting Ohio and Kentucky.

Leaders from both states, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, announced the Westerville-based company and Chicago’s Walsh Construction have been selected for the $3.6 billion project.

Kokosing and Walsh are two of the largest general contractors in the country.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.