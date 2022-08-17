COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The first new-look Wendy’s will open in New Albany next year.

The Dublin-based restaurant chain announced that plan last week, but company leaders are now sharing more details about the new design.

“This is not just about today, but where we’re going in the future,” Abigail Pringle, chief development officer and president of international, said in an interview with Columbus Business First. “Our restaurants are here for 10, 20, 30 years.”

